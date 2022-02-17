Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,037,402 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,590,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,037,402 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.31% of Marvell Technology worth $156,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,021 shares of company stock worth $34,305,788 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Shares of MRVL opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.91.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

