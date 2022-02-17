Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,256,008 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256,008 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.42% of Centene worth $151,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

