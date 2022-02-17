Capital Research Global Investors Sells 77,031 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420,128 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 77,031 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.50% of Electronic Arts worth $202,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 503.8% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 21,985 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $148,509,000 after purchasing an additional 893,717 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,703 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,845 shares of company stock worth $4,288,545. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $133.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.