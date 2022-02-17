Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 428,257 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.56% of onsemi worth $111,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Bank of America boosted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

onsemi stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.