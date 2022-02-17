Capital World Investors Buys 3,112,341 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,052,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 4.39% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $215,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 502,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 340,928 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,308,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

MLCO stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.31.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.