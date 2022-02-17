Capital World Investors Grows Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,816 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.29% of United Airlines worth $198,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 159.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

