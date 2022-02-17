Capital World Investors Grows Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,963 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.61% of Cintas worth $239,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $378.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $321.39 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

