Capital World Investors Has $138.85 Million Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 7.04% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $138,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after buying an additional 170,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,537,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,818,000 after buying an additional 104,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 63,103 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.28. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

