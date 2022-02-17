Capital World Investors Has $145.42 Million Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.37% of Enstar Group worth $145,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,886,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,403,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Enstar Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,147,000 after buying an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $274.90 on Thursday. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $206.55 and a twelve month high of $275.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.