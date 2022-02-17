Capital World Investors Has $170.49 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,314,896 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,218,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.56% of Southwest Airlines worth $170,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after acquiring an additional 614,622 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 981,283 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after acquiring an additional 572,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7,977.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 448,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 442,823 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

LUV stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

