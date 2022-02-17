Capital World Investors Has $175.64 Million Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,129,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830,147 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.71% of Oak Street Health worth $175,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 52,759 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 908,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,627,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 441,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,756,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oak Street Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $880,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $79,688.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,223 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,206. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

OSH stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

