Capital World Investors Has $189.57 Million Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,975,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 484,228 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.91% of Grifols worth $189,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Grifols in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 8,984.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 16.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRFS stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

