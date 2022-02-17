Capital World Investors Has $206.84 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195,148 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.63% of Waste Connections worth $206,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Waste Connections by 60.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 184,349 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Waste Connections by 4.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 14.0% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN opened at $119.52 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.69.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

