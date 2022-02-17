Capital World Investors Has $242.27 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,984,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345,873 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.59% of American Electric Power worth $242,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

Shares of AEP opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $86.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

