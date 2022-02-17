Capital World Investors Purchases 3,641,933 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641,933 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 5.34% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $247,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $14.32 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

