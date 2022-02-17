Capital World Investors Raises Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,968 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.16% of United Rentals worth $295,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 48.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 128.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 56,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $325.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.42 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.27.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

