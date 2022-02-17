Capital World Investors Raises Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 2.98% of Helen of Troy worth $161,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,545,000 after purchasing an additional 159,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,210,000 after acquiring an additional 67,061 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,663,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,116,000 after buying an additional 242,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 622,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,863,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter.

HELE opened at $205.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $199.86 and a 52-week high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

