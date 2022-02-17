Capital World Investors Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335,617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.29% of Diamondback Energy worth $221,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,061,212,000 after buying an additional 397,748 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,688,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $252,466,000 after acquiring an additional 106,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $225,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG stock opened at $129.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.29. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $136.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.