Capital World Investors Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,069,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,853,557 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.06% of Regions Financial worth $214,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 59,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.