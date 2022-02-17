Capital World Investors Reduces Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 393,076 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 9.51% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $168,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter worth $7,284,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,291,000 after acquiring an additional 383,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter worth $1,178,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

EPAY stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -113.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,348 shares of company stock valued at $924,518. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

