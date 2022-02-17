Capital World Investors Sells 1,235,756 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,235,756 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.41% of Northrop Grumman worth $235,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,359,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,775,000 after acquiring an additional 42,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.3% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,349 shares of company stock valued at $521,266. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $393.66 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $288.08 and a 1 year high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.55 and its 200 day moving average is $372.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

