Capital World Investors Sells 38,500 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.74% of Paycom Software worth $220,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

Shares of PAYC opened at $344.48 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.68 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.05 and a 200 day moving average of $443.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

