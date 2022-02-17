Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.61. 91,939 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 467% from the average session volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.
Carbon Streaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carbon Streaming (MXVDF)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.