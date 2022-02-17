Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.61. 91,939 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 467% from the average session volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

