Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,361 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

