CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.11

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.11 and traded as low as $6.00. CareCloud shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 24,622 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other CareCloud news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $78,185. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

