CargoX (CXO) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $32.17 million and approximately $52,508.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CargoX has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

