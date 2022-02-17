CarGurus (CARG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $39.77.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $1,524,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,992. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

