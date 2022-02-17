Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of CRBU stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $10.22. 391,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,875. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $49,085 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $70,738,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $28,460,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $28,204,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $20,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

