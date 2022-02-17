Carillion (LON:CLLN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.20

Carillion plc (LON:CLLN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 20.70 ($0.28). Carillion shares last traded at GBX 14.20 ($0.19), with a volume of 15,330 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.20.
Carillion Company Profile (LON:CLLN)
