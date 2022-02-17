Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Brokerages expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to report $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the lowest is $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $26.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,476.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $16.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $17.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $23.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,044,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,139,000 after purchasing an additional 420,657 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 742,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL opened at $23.31 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

