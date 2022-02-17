Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CEO Sells $79,201.42 in Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 3,841 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $79,201.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Olaf Thamm also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 18th, Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of Carnival Co. & stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.09. 78,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%.

CUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

