Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.00) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) target price on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of EPA:CA opened at €17.19 ($19.53) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.13. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of €16.31 ($18.53) and a fifty-two week high of €23.68 ($26.91).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

