Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €22.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.00) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday.

Get Carrefour alerts:

EPA CA traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €17.19 ($19.53). The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($18.53) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($26.91). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.14.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.