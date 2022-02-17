Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.13

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €16.13 ($18.33) and traded as high as €17.39 ($19.76). Carrefour shares last traded at €17.30 ($19.65), with a volume of 2,356,488 shares trading hands.

CA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) price target on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €16.71 and its 200 day moving average is €16.13.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

