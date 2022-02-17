Carvana (CVNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CVNA opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana has a one year low of $130.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $2,142,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

