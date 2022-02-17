Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Reaches $314.91 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0840 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $314.91 million and $10.45 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.84 or 0.07080495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,690.41 or 1.00147476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00049220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,676,230,221 coins and its circulating supply is 3,749,549,510 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.