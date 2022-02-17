Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWQXF opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. Castellum AB has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.