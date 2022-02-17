Castle Hits Market Capitalization of $13,594.41 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Castle has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a total market capitalization of $13,594.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.11 or 0.00259098 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015071 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005248 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000881 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00020946 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

