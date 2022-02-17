Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.88

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.88 and last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 260509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 36,549 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

