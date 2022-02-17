CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CBIZ updated its FY22 guidance to $1.99-2.03 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.990-$2.030 EPS.

CBZ traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 87.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 254.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

