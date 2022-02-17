CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CBIZ updated its FY22 guidance to $1.99-2.03 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.990-$2.030 EPS.
CBZ traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBIZ (CBZ)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.