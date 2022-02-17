CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.CBIZ also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.99-2.03 EPS.

CBIZ stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.08. 7,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,544. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CBIZ by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CBIZ by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in CBIZ by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.