Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $56.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

NYSE:FUN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,601. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

