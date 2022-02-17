Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FUN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.
Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $62.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 66.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cedar Fair Company Profile
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
