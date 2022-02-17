Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $76.00 at B. Riley

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $68.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on FUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.
Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,601. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.
About Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
