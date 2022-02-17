Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Cowen

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 128.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

CLBT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.45. 3,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.08. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth about $9,453,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 697.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 112,991 shares in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.