Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) shares traded up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $46.13. 2,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70.

About Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

