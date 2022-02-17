Celo (CELO) Price Hits $2.83 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00006962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $57.54 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

