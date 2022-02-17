CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.43.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CX. Barclays cut their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
NYSE CX opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.25.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
