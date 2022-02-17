CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CX. Barclays cut their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NYSE CX opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 3,283.4% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 329,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CEMEX by 90.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 6,700,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,039,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CEMEX by 216.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after acquiring an additional 564,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

