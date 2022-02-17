CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNP. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 125,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

