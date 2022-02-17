CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,621,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,808 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of CenterPoint Energy worth $113,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

CNP opened at $26.88 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.